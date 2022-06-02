Elvis Impersonators Won't Stop Officiating Vegas Weddings Without a Fight

Play video content TMZ.com

The licensing company gunning to kick Elvis impersonators out of wedding chapels is making an epic blunder ... so says a couple of look-alikes that aren't ready to leave the building.

Jesse Garon and Dean Diamond, both of whom have worked countless weddings over the years, say Elvis would roll over in his grave if he knew what Authentic Brands Group, which handles all licensing for the Elvis estate, is trying to pull off.

They say Elvis was a giving man and would've been humbled knowing his legacy lives on through their work, so this is a slap in the face to those trying to keep his spirit alive.

Their circle of impersonators has been huddling over the next steps. Dean says the city of Vegas has their back ... as does the Nevada Governor. Jesse wants to get his fellow look-alikes together and picket the new Elvis biopic to send a message.