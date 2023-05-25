Dean Cain Sells Malibu Home For $6.25M

Dean Cain has finally unloaded his super Malibu home ... and while the sale went below his OG asking price, it's still gonna net Cain millions.

Real estate sources tell TMZ Dean's pad sold Wednesday for $6.25M, going for $1 mil under his original asking price. We're told $7.25M was a bit of an overreach, but everything worked out and Dean is stoked with the deal.

TMZ broke the story, the "Superman" star listed the beautiful property in March -- and the 4-bed, 5-bath home has an incredible pool, waterfall spa, and a lush garden full of fruit plants.

The place also had a pretty fun sea creature-themed bedroom with a window that has ocean views ... which, by the way, are absolutely breathtaking.