'Brady Bunch' House Up For Sale, HGTV Flipping It for $5.5 Million

Here's the story about the home of the Bradys ... one that's back on the market decades after it was featured on "The Brady Bunch," and thanks to HGTV, it now looks exactly like the home ya grew up watching.

The iconic North Hollywood, CA pad is now up for sale with a price tag of $5.5 million ... and the property's been transformed into a replica of the sitcom's set, following HGTV's purchase back in 2018.

You'll recall, the channel bought it for $3.5M for its series, "A Very Brady Renovation."

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, working alongside a handful of the OG Brady cast, made the interior the spitting image of the sets where they shot the sitcom -- and that meant chipping in nearly $2 mil for the renovations, including adding an entire 2nd floor.

If ya know 'Brady Bunch,' you'll know that was money well spent -- because it seems almost every detail from the hit show made its way into the building ... including that memorable floating staircase, a sweet den, and even the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom!

Outside, folks can find a swing set, teeter-totter, and even good ol' Tiger's dog house.

For those unaware, ABC only used 11222 Dilling Street for exterior shots of the Brady home, with a majority of production going down on a soundstage ... so even though it was just a normal home inside at the time, it's lookin' picture ready now!