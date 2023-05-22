Jalen Ramsey Unloading $14 Million L.A. Mansion After Trade To Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is saying goodbye to both L.A.'s football team this year AND the insane mansion he called home in the city ... TMZ Sports has learned he's put his pad up for sale following his trade to the Dolphins.

The former Rams cornerback -- with the help of Compass agent Lee Mintz -- just listed the property on Monday for $13,995,000 ... and while it's a hefty price tag, it ain't hard to see that it's definitely worth it.

The home, located in the swanky Hidden Hills, has seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms ... and comes with its own basketball court and sauna.

It's also got a theatre room, a wine room, and an insane fitness room.

The backyard also has a luxury pool, a newly built guest house -- and plenty of incredible landscaping. There's even an area in the yard to train for uphill sprints!!

The 28-year-old, who initially bought the place from Howie Mandel in 2020 for $9.5 million, sure didn't seem thrilled to have to part ways with the home ... saying in a statement Monday, "It is tough coming to terms with selling it because I do love it."

"You can relax, play basketball, be healthy, workout," he added, "you can do it all here."

Of course, Ramsey doesn't have much use for the place these days ... after being traded to Miami back in March -- he won't be needing to be in L.A. too often for the foreseeable future.