Jalen Ramsey Opens Up About Golden Tate Brawl ... 'We Knew What We Was Gonna Do'

... 'We Knew What We Was Gonna Do'

Jalen Ramsey is finally speaking about his infamous brawl with Golden Tate ... saying he knew their on-field fight was bound to happen after his breakup with the wide receiver's sister.

Ramsey and Tate threw hands after the Rams beat the Giants in October 2020 ... starting a huge pileup between both teams at midfield. The scene was shocking, but Ramsey says he knew the altercation was inevitable.

Following their game today, the Rams and Giants had a huge fight at midfield which included Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/nq7A4Qphv1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020 @FieldYates

"We knew what we was gonna do," Ramsey said on The Pivot podcast. "I mean that's his sister, that's what he supposed to do, too. But you mind your business, too."

"He a protective brother and like, yo, this is me though," he added. "This my family now."

Remember, Ramsey ended his long-term relationship with Breanna Tate while she was pregnant with their second daughter in 2019.

Not too long after that, the 27-year-old corner went Instagram official with a Las Vegas Raiders dancer ... which made many believe Ramsey left Breanna for another girl mid-pregnancy.

This infuriated Tate to the point where he went to social media to lash out at Ramsey ... leaving comments like "he know he gonna have to see me" on Jalen's posts.

But, Ramsey says everybody got the situation all wrong ... saying he and Breanna both felt they were better off as friends and broke up on good terms.

"We ain't feel like we needed to announce it to any and everybody," he added.

"Golden had tweeted something about it and that's when it got super public. I ain't like that. I was hot about that."

"That's where I was like, yeah, I don't rock with him, for sure."

In fact, Ramsey says him and Tate were never cool to begin with -- even when he was dating his sister. So, it should come as no surprise they actually came to blows.