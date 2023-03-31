Dean Cain Lists Beautiful Malibu Home For $7.25M

Dean Cain, who famously played Superman in the '90s, is selling his super snazzy Malibu pad ... TMZ has learned.

The 3,302-sq-ft. home has been listed with a $7.25 million price tag ... and by L.A. standards it's well worth the price.

The single-level 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom pad sits along the Malibu coastline and has an amazing ocean view!!!

And, if the blue Pacific isn't enough ... there's a gorgeous pool and a waterfall spa.

The backyard has an expansive grassy yard, perfect for entertaining. There's also a lush garden filled with fruit plants.

Fans will best remember Dean as the famous TV superhero with an "S" on his chest from 1993 to 1997 ... of course, he's also racked up a ton of other acting credits over the years.

The home speaks for itself, but hey, it'd be pretty cool to say Superman handed over the new set of keys!!!