Kat Von D Sells 'Cheaper By the Dozen' House For $7.75M

Kat Von D has finally found a buyer for her home, the same property once featured in 2003's "Cheaper by the Dozen" -- selling the massive pad to the owner of one of L.A.'s most famous cemeteries.

Real estate sources tell us the 12,565-square-foot 13-bed and 10-bathroom mansion in L.A. is closing Tuesday for $7.75 mil ... TMZ broke the story, Kat listed it back in January for $15M.

We're told the lucky buyer is Tyler James Cassity, co-owner of Hollywood Forever Cemetery -- kinda fitting, given the gothic/victorian vibes all over the home.

Kat bought the home back in 2016 for $6.5M and did a ton of restoring.

Just like the decor, the home's got some unique perks -- like a hidden bar, hand-carved walls, a library, and a whopping 7 fireplaces! It also has the obligatory pool and spa out back.

The home might look a little familiar to "Cheaper by the Dozen" fans, too -- because it was the Baker residence back in the day, but it's obviously had a huge makeover since then.

Jamie Sher of The Sher Group and Bryce Lowe and Kirby Gillon of AKG Christie’s repped Kat, and Michael Bergin of Compass represented Tyler. You'll recall, Kat listed the house after announcing that she was moving out of California to Indiana.