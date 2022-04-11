Kat Von D Sued Over Damages at Famous Tattoo Parlor

Kat Von D is getting the hell out of Los Angeles and closing her famous tattoo shop, but not without a legal headache.

The former "L.A. Ink" star is being sued for unpaid rent and damages to the rental property she transformed into the famous High Voltage Tattoo in West Hollywood ... according to new legal docs.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the landlord claims Kat owes over $92,000 for remodeling fees and back rent from several months in 2020 and future rent that will come due in 2022.

According to the suit, Kat is being dinged for removing ceiling tiles, painting the ceiling, removing wallpaper from the entire store and demolishing a wall in the middle of the shop.

Remember, High Voltage Tattoo has seen all sorts of issues over the years ... including a fire and a couple of car crashes into neighboring businesses.

TMZ broke the story ... Kat is moving out of California, and her mansion is up for sale at $15 million. It's the home featured in the 2003 movie "Cheaper By the Dozen."

Moving's never easy, and now Kat's got a legal issue to deal with too.