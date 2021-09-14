Kat Von D's Tattoo Parlor Has 9 Lives, Narrowly Avoids Another Car Crash

Kat Von D's tattoo parlor must have 9 lives ... a car slammed into the barbershop right next door to her place -- and while it's total deja vu to Kat, the barbers just kept on cutting through the crisis.

The former "L.A. Ink" star owns the famous High Voltage Tattoo in West Hollywood, and the pigment parlor just missed getting smoked by a wayward car Tuesday -- by just a few feet, it ended up crashing into Trendsetters Barbershop.

That would seem like a pretty good reason to call it a day, but this is Hollywood, baby ... and the show must go on!

As you can see, barbers were still cutting heads on one side of the shop ... while a silver Infiniti and smashed glass was on the other.

It's not the first time Kat's tattoo shop has narrowly avoided an outta control vehicle. As we reported, way back in 2007, the business next to Kat's was hit by a truck. It's the same exact address as the barber, but back then it was an Edible Arrangement store.