Kansas City Chiefs Team Up With Hallmark For Christmas 'Love Story' Movie

We're Getting Our Own 'Love Story'

Move over, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift -- the Kansas City Chiefs got their own romance brewing ... courtesy of a new Christmas flick!!

The Super Bowl champs announced their move into the movie biz on Tuesday ... saying the organization is teaming up with Hallmark Media and Skydance Sports for a project titled "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story."

The flick -- which will air on the Hallmark Channel -- is slated to begin filming next month ... and stars Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr.

The team says it'll be shot entirely in Kansas City ... including the use of Arrowhead Stadium.

As for the synopsis, it will focus on a budding relationship between a Chiefs super supporter and the team's Director of Fan Engagement amid a "Fan of the Year" contest ... so it ain't exactly a spin-off of what's currently going down within the organization with Traylor.

The two sides coming together makes sense, regardless -- the Chiefs and Hallmark previously worked on a spoof trailer for the 2024 playoffs ... which starred Hynes, Kelce's mom, Donna, and players Tommy Townsend, Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey!

Don't forget just how magical the postseason can be ✨



The full trailer for Falling for Football is here! pic.twitter.com/hOA9Y5W3av — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 10, 2024 @Chiefs

No word on whether there will be more Swift references -- outside of the obvious one to her 2008 smash hit in the title -- but we take it the Swifties will still be tuning in with their friendship bracelets and popcorn at the ready.