Taylor Swift Swallows Bug During London Eras Concert, Caught on Video

Taylor Swift's concert got a little buggy Sunday after she swallowed an insect during her Sunday "Eras" show in London.

The pop star hit the stage for the third night in a row at Wembley Stadium ... and during the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," there was a fly in the ointment -- AKA her mouth.

Check out the vid ... Taylor was strumming her guitar, standing at the mic, when suddenly announced she had swallowed the bug and asked the audience to pinch hit and sing the lyrics.

Taylor did her best to continue belting out the tune, but she soon stopped, turned to one side and started coughing.

She made a quick recovery, jumping right back into the ballad and polishing it off without further interruptions.

Meanwhile, Taylor also had a sweet surprise for the crowd at Sunday's concert, bringing her tuxedo-clad boyfriend, Travis Kelce, onstage during "The Tortured Poets Department" portion of her set.

While doing a skit, Taylor pretended to fall unconscious and the KC Chiefs star tight end gave her an assist, picking her up and carrying her across the stage. Taylor then changed into a jacket and heels for the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" segment.