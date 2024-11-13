Count Down to Christmas With Festive Advent Calendars Featuring Your Faves

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The countdown is on!

In the epic words of Mariah Carey ... It's TIME! It's time for Christmas cheer, putting up the tree, holiday treats, and, of course, plenty of presents.

And what better way to get holiday-ready than with a new advent calendar! We've pulled together some of the most fun and festive countdowns, many of which not only feature some of your favorite pop culture icons ... but come with mini gifts each day!

If you're excited for Christmas but still missing Halloween, you can have both as you celebrate the lead up to the big day with the Nightmare Before Christmas Advent Calendar!

This calendar features 24 unique toys behind the windows, ready to surprise your children each morning.

"This a must have for any Nightmare Before Christmas fan. This great way to start off the holiday season. It has many of the characters from movie. They look realistic. Good gift idea," one five-star review wrote.

Another agreed: "Got this for my son and I love the characters that are included. Looking forward to him using it. Great product."

The LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar comes with 8 LEGO Holiday Harry Potter minifigurines -- including Harry Potter, Susan Bones, Cho Chang, Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Flitwick and Choir Ghost.

There's also a Hedwig figure and 16 minibuilds and 2 of 14 Hogwarts portraits, all for you to enjoy with the family!

One reviewer said their partner loved being surprised each day: "He was super excited to see the variety and not know what each day would bring."

While another wrote that they "can't wait for December" to start celebrating.

Get into the holiday spirit by counting down the days with the Hello Kitty and Friends Holiday Advent Calendar!

The calendar features a whopping 18 Hello Kitty and Friends characters, 18 accessories, and 6 decoration -- with each day of the calendar holding a holiday-themed item.

Everyone makes an appearance, including My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Keroppi, Chococat, Batz-maru, Tuxedosam and, of course, Hello Kitty!

Is there anyone more popular than Bluey? Join the heelers as they gather for a Christmas Swim for Bluey Christmas Swim Advent Calendar.

The advent calendar has 24 surprises behind 24 different windows to build excitement for the holidays.

"I got this for my nephew and he loved it he had so much fun opening the little doors every day and he still plays with all the toys it came with." one reviewer said.

While another admitted they will be reusing this next year. "This set can be used year after year. It is kid friendly."

With over 4.6k reviews and a 4.6 rating, you just know this one is going to be good! Mickey Mouse is ringing in good cheer as you count down to your winter celebrations with the Funko Pop Disney Advent Calendar.

Each door will unveil Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest.

"The calendar was super fun," one reviewer wrote. While another ordered the calendar last year and is back for a second round, "Ordered it last year and this year once again love it."

The Play-Doh Advent Calendar is perfect for kids who love to put their imaginations to work.

Behind 24 doors hides a Play-Doh can and fun surprise tools to unbox a creative activity each day.

"Great advent calendar! Came with Play-Doh, and a bunch of little molds to make different Christmas items," one five-star reviewer wrote.

While another couldn't hold in how much their kids loved the calendar: "Hands down the best advent calendar for kids! I don’t usually write reviews, but with this I have to spread the word haha!"

From Elsa to Tiana, Ariel to Mirabel and Moana, this LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2024 includes a number of micro doll figures to get any kid excited.

Plus, many of the doors reveal buildable activities -- like a seesaw for the Snowgie, Ariel's undersea palace, Moana's mini boat, Elsa's ice palace, a sled, Christmas tree and much more!

"I feel like advent calendars in general help the kids manage excitement and anxiety for the holidays. I've bought a few of the Lego calendars over the years, and I love them as much as the kids do," one happy reviewer wrote.

"I absolutely loved the LEGO Advent Calendar! Each day felt like a little surprise as I opened the door to reveal a new mini-build or character," another added.

Gotta catch 'em all! Funko Pop Pokemon Holiday Calendar will make it easy for your kids to catch their favorite Pokémon behind each window.

Every tiny door reveals 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops, featuring some of the most beloved Pokémon such as Pikachu.

"This was a very great deal for the price," one reviewer wrote.

"I absolutely love these! They're so cute and because of the size they’re easy to display since they don't take up a lot of space," another added.

Make room on the shelf for the Wicked The Official Advent Calendar! How can you not be in the Wicked spirit right now, as Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey have been taking over the world with magic?

This 25-day advent calendar features high-quality collectible items, including patches, magnets, coasters, laptop stickers, and more for you to show off your love for the Land of Oz, Elphaba and Glinda all year 'round.

"This has been so great," one happy witch wrote.

While another is testing their patience: "I'm saving it for December to open all the presents, but the calendar on its own is beautiful and seems really well made. I can't wait to open a wicked gift each day in December."