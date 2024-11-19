Lindsay Lohan Wears Sheer Dress for 'Our Little Secret' Premiere

Lindsay Lohan may've stepped out to support her new Christmas movie ... but she ended up bringing the heat thanks to her sheer, backless dress for the premiere.

Check it out ... the actress posed for pictures on the red carpet for the New York City premiere of Netflix's "Our Little Secret" -- a new romcom starring LiLo, Ian Harding, and Kristin Chenoweth, among others.

Lindsay wasn't afraid to show some skin for the promotional event, as her dress featured a dramatic V-neckline -- which was adorned with bejeweled clasps. The ensemble also included a drastically low-cut back and a see-through skirt ... giving fans a glimpse of her fit frame.

The former child star chose to let her blonde locks hang loose, pulling back only a few key pieces at the top.

She rounded out her look with a neutral lip color and some big lashes ... proving she's still got it after welcoming son Luai in July last year.

Lindsay is gearing up for quite the comeback, after previously returning to acting in 2022 with her first Netflix holiday flick, "Falling for Christmas." From there, she appeared in the streamer's Saint Patrick's Day offering, a romcom called, "Irish Wish."

She's since wrapped filming the highly anticipated "Freaky Friday" sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis ... which is set to hit theaters in 2025.