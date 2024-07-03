Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 38th Birthday With Huge Smile

Lindsay Lohan just turned 38 and she couldn't be happier.

The actress posted an Instagram photo of herself with a big fat smile on her face as she celebrated her birthday Tuesday. She wore a white blouse and donned a small crown on top of her head with multi-colored bday candles.

In the caption, Lindsay wrote, “Another trip around the sun 🎂🥳🎉😘🙏 grateful for every moment and cherishing every second of everyday and all of the beautiful things life has to offer. Feeling blessed. Thank you for all of the lovely birthday wishes ☺️.”

Lindsay directed her last comment at her many fans who wished her the best on her special day. Even Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton sent Lindsay a bunch of emojis to mark the occasion, “🎂🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈💕💕💕🎉🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳.”

Play video content Instagram/@disneystudios

Although Lindsay's now 38, she claimed in a recent interview with Nightline that she feels "like a kid again" after she landed a new film, Walt Disney's "Freaky Friday 2."

As you know, Lindsay was just 16 when she appeared in the original 2003 "Freaky Friday" with costar Jamie Lee Curtis.