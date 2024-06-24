Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Reunite on 'Freaky Friday 2' Set

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are finally filming the sequel to 'Freaky Friday' -- and yes, it's already looking every bit as epic as you might imagine.

The A-listers posed for a photo on the set of "Freaky Friday 2" ... with Disney confirming Monday that the follow-up film will be landing in theaters in 2025.

While no plot details were revealed, the House of Mouse noted Jamie and Lindsay would be reprising their characters from the first film -- a mother-daughter duo, named Anna and Tess Coleman, who famously swapped bodies after a heated fight.

Jamie and Lindsay aren't the only ones returning for the sequel ... Chad Michael Murray, Stephen Tobolowsky, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong and Rosalind Chao have also been tapped for the flick.

Lindsay already confirmed 'FF2' was officially in the works at Disney back in March ... telling Andy Cohen she and Jamie were both excited. Not long after that, Disney announced Nisha Ganatra would be leading the project as the film's director.

The 'Freaky Friday' sequel marks LiLo's first major leading role in over 10 years -- while she's popped up in a couple Netflix rom-coms recently, she hasn't been a big screen presence in a while.

'Memba, the ex-child star -- who rose to fame in Disney's 1998 reboot of "The Parent Trap" -- took a step back from the limelight after she became a frequent fixture in tabloids for her stints in rehab and legal issues ... but she's made a major comeback, and folks are stoked.