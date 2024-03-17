Lindsay Lohan Pushes Baby Stroller with Husband in Beverly Hills

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lindsay Lohan This is Me in 2024!!! ... Pushin' Baby Stroller in Bev Hills

3/17/2024 6:19 AM PT
lindsay lohan with family and baby
Well, this certainly proves times change ... Lindsay Lohan is pushing a baby stroller!!!

LiLo was out and about in Bev Hills Saturday, along with 8-month-old Luai and hubby Bader Shammas, and a few other family members.

lindsay lohan with family and baby
They hit up an L.A. institution -- La Scala -- for a little lunch. The restaurant was super famous back in the day, and speaking of back in the day ... it's amazing how Lindsay has reset her life from the early days of TMZ.

She's a mom and a wife and seems serene and happy. She's also acting again, with some success.

Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Step Out for Dinner in Santa Monica
Backgrid

Later that day, Lindsay and Bader hit up another celeb hotspot ... Giorgio Baldi for some grub.

That's a nice Saturday, for sure.

