Lindsay Lohan Pushes Baby Stroller with Husband in Beverly Hills

This is Me in 2024!!!

Well, this certainly proves times change ... Lindsay Lohan is pushing a baby stroller!!!

LiLo was out and about in Bev Hills Saturday, along with 8-month-old Luai and hubby Bader Shammas, and a few other family members.

They hit up an L.A. institution -- La Scala -- for a little lunch. The restaurant was super famous back in the day, and speaking of back in the day ... it's amazing how Lindsay has reset her life from the early days of TMZ.

She's a mom and a wife and seems serene and happy. She's also acting again, with some success.

Later that day, Lindsay and Bader hit up another celeb hotspot ... Giorgio Baldi for some grub.