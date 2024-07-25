Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis Speed Off in Convertible For 'Freaky Friday 2'

Play video content TMZ.com

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are getting freaky in a cherry red convertible, and if that kinda thing gets you all revved up ... you're probably a big ol' "Freaky Friday" fan excited about the sequel.

The dynamic duo filmed a scene Thursday for the long-anticipated "Freaky Friday 2" in Downtown L.A. -- hopping in a stylish muscle car and speedily pulling away during multiple takes in the hot summer sun.

Check out the clips we got showing Lindsay riding shotgun while Jamie's behind the wheel, going from 0 to ... well, probably only about 35 mph, but she does lay down some rubber!

Of course, it's Hollywood, so they don't end up going that far before the director calls "cut!" They stopped a little down the block, and JLC put the car in reverse to set up for another take.

In between takes Linds and Jamie Lee got some much-needed protection from the rays as a couple of production assistants ran over to hold umbrellas over the parked car. Can't have the sun melting away your stars' makeup.

It's a little rinse and repeat here ... with the duo going through the motions a few times -- but ya gotta think director Nisha Ganatra wants every shot to be perfect -- 'cause fans have been demanding this sequel for years.

We shared some BTS pics from the set last month, showing their on-set reunion -- and, it looks like the Colemans are still tight as ever.