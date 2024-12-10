Lindsey Pelas Bares All for 2025 Puppy Calendar Photoshoot

Model Lindsey Pelas will have you howling over her latest photoshoot ... posing in a number of racy ensembles with some puppy plus-ones.

Check it out ... the blonde beauty, known for posing in a variety of spicy publications -- including Playboy, Maxim, GQ, and Sports Illustrated -- left very little to the imagination as she donned skin-showing lingerie and other sexy ensembles for a new puppy calendar.

In fact, Lindsey showed off her curves in everything from a black bodysuit, to a pale pink bra and panty combo, to a white crop top -- with a noticeable amount of underboob.

It's safe to assume the risqué looks were meant to leave fans panting ... and we're sure more than a few were left drooling.

While not every pooch was on their best behavior for the shoot -- a few chomped down on her hair during one pose -- Lindsey declared that her furry companions were her "favorite models to date."

She added on Instagram ... "Thank you to the @HitLivingFoundation for the perfect puppy models and all of your philanthropic efforts."

You can get your hands on Lindsey and her puppies now ... that is, if you're willing to spend nearly $40 on the calendar.