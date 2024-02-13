Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Camille Kostek, Lindsey Pelas Weigh In On Brittany Mahomes' S.I. Swimsuit Debut

Camille Kostek, Lindsey Pelas B. Mahomes' S.I. Debut ... Can Kickstart Modeling Career!!!

2/13/2024 12:30 AM PT
You Never Know
Brittany Mahomes' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut might just be the beginning ... 'cause two big-time models tell TMZ Sports the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's wife could use the opportunity to launch a modeling career!!

Camille Kostek -- who graced the popular magazine's cover in 2019 -- said she's always loved how women use the platform to showcase themselves to the world ... and that's something Brittany can do now, too.

Despite being in the S.I. fam for years, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend said folks kept things under wraps right up until the announcement ... so she found out the big news just like everyone else.

But now that the cat's out of the bag, Camille is welcoming Brittany with open arms ... and thinks there could be more time in front of the camera moving forward for Mahomes -- if she so wishes.

Women Can Do Anything!
As for anyone hating on Brittany's moment, fellow model Lindsey Pelas has a bit of advice for the mom of two.

"There's gonna be haters in every job and any industry, but who gives a s***. F*** haters!!"

As we previously reported, Mahomes was named an S.I. Swimsuit rookie for 2024 last week ... something she said was a wish come true.

"I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams," Brittany said after the reveal.

Sunbathin' Brittany
Sunbathin' Brittany

Sounds like she's got two mentors to hit up if she ever needs some pointers!!

