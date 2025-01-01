Diplo Admits He's On LSD During CNN's New Year's Eve Live Show

Diplo was trippin’ — literally — during a CNN interview to ring in 2025 — and his back and forth with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper was one for the history books.

The famous DJ made a virtual appearance on CNN’s "New Year’s Eve Live" with Andy and Anderson who were standing alongside each other in Times Square waiting for the ball to drop.

Check out the video … Andy kicked things off by asking Diplo about the most conventional place where he had done LSD.

Diplo calmly replied, “Right now.”

Andy couldn’t believe his ears and responded in utter shock. Anderson, on the other hand, almost fell over as he burst out in laughter.

Collecting himself, Andy asked Diplo if he was "tripping right now" and Diplo casually responded, “Yeah.”

Memorable moment indeed ... but this wasn’t the first time Diplo has admitted to consuming LSD, also known as acid.

Back in 2023, Diplo admitted in an Instagram post that he ran the Los Angeles Marathon while tripping on acid.

That same year, Diplo told Esquire magazine he drops LSD to experience more intense thoughts and emotions.