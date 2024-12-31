Celine Dion Teases 'Endless Possibilities' in 2025 After Olympics Comeback

My Heart, & Career, Will Go On ...

Celine Dion is setting her intentions for the new year ... hinting another comeback is on the horizon after her triumphant return to performing this summer.

The singer, who announced her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis 2 years ago, took a moment on New Year's Eve to thank her devoted fans for their "unwavering support" throughout this trying time.

As Celine put it ... her fans' "love and energy" has inspired her "every day" amid her health issues -- which saw her take a step back from performing in recent years.

Yet, as she prepared for the new year, Celine made it clear she was feeling optimistic about her health and career.

She added ... "Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year!"

This isn't the first time Celine has indicated a determination to continue performing amid her stiff-person syndrome battle ... which causes a number of symptoms, including muscle stiffness and spasms.

The Grammy winner expressed a similar sentiment in her 2024 documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion" ... and proved her commitment to singing when she performed at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics.