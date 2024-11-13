Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez Perform at Famous Saudi Arabia Fashion Show

Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez are both getting back on the performing horse ... taking the stage at a famous fashion show in Saudi Arabia Wednesday night.

The singers performed during this year's Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh ... providing the entertainment for the 45th anniversary gala -- and, the 2 stars didn't disappoint.

First, Celine -- who made her big return to performing at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris -- hopped onstage in a gorgeous golden gown, belting out hits like "The Power of Love," "I'm Alive" and other classic tracks.

Watch Dion's body ... she's still dealing with Stiff-Person Syndrome obviously, but she's moving around a bit here -- strutting down the runway and telling the audience to get out of their seats.

After her performance, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry and Camila Cabello came out to congratulate the stars ... sharing hugs and cheek kisses as the models from the show applauded onstage.

Speaking of Lopez, she performed at the show too ... one of her first since filing for divorce from Ben Affleck back in August.

Jennifer Lopez performing Waiting for Tonight, On The Floor and Let’s Get Loud at the Elie Saab fashion show. pic.twitter.com/X6hJosbq8z — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) November 13, 2024 @JLopezUpdate

Her performance starts with a few lines from Gloria Gaynor's hit track "I Will Survive" ... which definitely seems like a shot at her soon-to-be ex-husband.

The Elie Saab fashion show was titled “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab” ... with more than 300 models each wearing unique looks for the brand formed in the Middle East.