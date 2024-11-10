Jennifer Lopez Steals the Show in Skin-Baring Gown at 'Wicked' Premiere

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez made a grand entrance to the L.A. premiere of "Wicked" — looking absolutely stunning in her skin-baring gown as fans crowded around to catch a glimpse of her.

TMZ obtained video of J Lo making her way inside Saturday night's event at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in DTLA, but the actress/singer stopped to acknowledge her many admirers.

Check out the clip ... As J Lo walks toward a large archway with "Wicked" emblazoned across the top, fans are screaming her name from behind police barriers lining either side of the street.

One woman in a glittering dress rushes up to J Lo and appears very excited just to be in her presence.

J Lo briefly chats with the woman and then moves on, heading for the archway as she waves to her fans.

Although J Lo was not in the film, she joined the cast of "Wicked" on the red carpet. The cast included Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Ethan Slater.

Other stars who attended the opening were Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Monét and Idina Menzel.

And it wasn't just J Lo turning heads ... every celebrity looked fantastic in a variety of outfits.