Jennifer Lopez's Sister Hangs Out With Ben Affleck's Daughter at Yale
Jennifer Lopez Sister Hanging With Ben's Daughter ... Link Up On College Campus
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going through a complicated divorce, but their families remain close ... look no further than J Lo's sister and Ben's daughter.
Lynda Lopez visited Ben and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck at college in New Haven, Connecticut ... with Lynda sharing a smiling selfie from the campus at Yale University, with her hands on Violet's shoulders.
J Lo's sister shared the photo, along with a couple autumn-inspired photos of the campus, on social media Sunday ... captioning it, "New Haven with my favorite Yalie."
If that wasn't proof enough of the 2 families' still-cozy relationship, despite Ben and Jen's split ... Lynda added a blue heart emoji to her post.
Lynda and Violet's hangout comes a little over 2 months after J Lo filed for divorce. The split was definitely icy at first, but Ben and Jen seem to be in a better place now -- at least professionally -- praising each other's work.
No matter what's going on with Ben and Jen, it seems their families are still bonded.