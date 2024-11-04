Jennifer Lopez's Sister Hangs Out With Ben Affleck's Daughter at Yale

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going through a complicated divorce, but their families remain close ... look no further than J Lo's sister and Ben's daughter.

Lynda Lopez visited Ben and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck at college in New Haven, Connecticut ... with Lynda sharing a smiling selfie from the campus at Yale University, with her hands on Violet's shoulders.

J Lo's sister shared the photo, along with a couple autumn-inspired photos of the campus, on social media Sunday ... captioning it, "New Haven with my favorite Yalie."

If that wasn't proof enough of the 2 families' still-cozy relationship, despite Ben and Jen's split ... Lynda added a blue heart emoji to her post.

Lynda and Violet's hangout comes a little over 2 months after J Lo filed for divorce. The split was definitely icy at first, but Ben and Jen seem to be in a better place now -- at least professionally -- praising each other's work.