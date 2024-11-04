Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' Performance Amid Divorce

Says J Lo Gives "Spectacular" Performance In New Film ...

Ben Affleck is giving major props to Jennifer Lopez for her "spectacular" performance in her new movie, "Unstoppable," despite the couple getting a divorce.

Here's the backdrop ... Affleck sat down for a Zoom interview Sunday with "Entertainment Tonight" host Nischelle Turner while promoting the sports drama in which Lopez plays the role of Judy Robles.

The true-life story follows Judy's unwavering support for her son, Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, but manages to overcome his disability and win a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

During the 'ET' interview, Turner asked Affleck how the flick compares to his other movies such as the Irish drama "Small Things Like These," which was co-produced by Matt Damon and stars Cillian Murphy, both of whom were also on the Zoom call.

Affleck said "Unstoppable" is very different from "Small Things Like These," but both movies share the passion and talent of the artists.

Then Affleck acknowledged the greatness of J Lo's "Unstoppable" performance in three words: “Jennifer is spectacular.”

As we reported ... J Lo and Ben were married in 2022 with no prenup. But, J Lo filed for divorce in 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.