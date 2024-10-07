Ben Affleck's Electric Ford Bronco Breaks Down on Freeway With Son in Tow

Ben Affleck's father-son outing took a detour when his vehicle, an electric Ford Bronco, ran out of juice ... while on a Los Angeles freeway this weekend.

The actor and his son, Samuel, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were enjoying a drive in the Tiffany blue vehicle Saturday ... when they found themselves in need of some roadside assistance.

The electric vehicle appeared to malfunction as the Afflecks were on one of L.A.'s busy freeways, forcing the two to pull over to the side of the road. The timing was terrible for Ben and Sam ... who were dressed to the nines in matching blue suits.

Ben and Samuel seemed to brush off the drama, however ... calmly looking at their phones as roadside assistance did its job. The father-son duo even made their way to a local gas station for refreshments .... a small silver lining to what was likely a bummer of a situation.

The Bronco was eventually loaded up onto a tow truck and removed from the busy highway ... but it's unclear what exactly happened to the vehicle.

Thankfully, the car incident didn't get in the way of Ben's quality time with his son. The actor has been prioritizing time with his children, Violet, Fin and Samuel, amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Although, J Lo appears to remain an active figure in the Affleck kids' lives, despite the separation. Ben and Jen both attended back-to-school night at an L.A.-area school last month ... where they both have children who attend.

We're told the estranged spouses were totally cool with each other and cordial during the evening ... though, the divorce is still very much on.

As TMZ previously reported ... the A-list pair have tapped famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce, since they didn't have a prenup going into their 2022 nuptials. Love does cost a thing, it seems!