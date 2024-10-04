Ben Affleck Steps Out With Dyed Beard Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck is debuting his divorce glow-up ... swapping out his signature salt-and-pepper beard for a freshly dyed look.

The Oscar winner hit the streets of Santa Monica, California, where he was seen sporting a significantly darker shade of facial hair ... a clear dye job.

Ben appears to be feeling himself, as he beamed while stepping out in a pale blue button-down shirt and black, business-style slacks.

The actor has let his natural grays come through the last couple years ... just take a look at a shot from December 2023, when Ben let his age show with some specks of white coming through.

Nonetheless, Ben has dyed his beard before ... the last time being in 2020, when his apparent dye job sent the Internet into a tizzy.

Ben's beard update comes amid his rollercoaster relationship with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce in August after 2 years of marriage. While Ben and Jen reunited in Beverly Hills for a lunch date in September, sources previously told TMZ that the pair are still planning to divorce.

We were told Bennifer is still very cordial with one another ... but have tapped famed divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to mediate their divorce.

TMZ broke the story ... J Lo and Ben surprisingly did not have a prenup before saying "I Do" in 2022. Since both Ben and Jen have a number of projects in the works, it's been a bit tricky dividing up who gets what.