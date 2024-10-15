Ben Affleck Directing Stella Beer Commercial Starring Matt Damon, David Beckham

Ben Affleck is getting back in the director's chair ... and this time he's overseeing a beer commercial starring his good buddy Matt Damon and soccer star David Beckham.

TMZ obtained photos of Ben, Matt and David on the set of a production Tuesday at Griffin Club Los Angeles in Cheviot Hills ... and our sources tell us it's for a new Stella beer advertisement.

Matt and Dave appear to be in tennis gear ... and it looks like they're filming on a tennis court. The private, members-only club markets itself as a "premiere racquet, athletic, aquatic and social club."

Ben's directed movies in the past ... including "Gone Baby Gone," "The Town," and "Argo" ... and now it seems he's trying his hand at commercials.

With a bunch of star power on set, we're told the club was crawling with security ... and it will be interesting to see what Ben, Matt and Dave have brewing here.