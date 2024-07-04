David, Victoria Beckham Wear Same Wedding Outfits for 25th Anniversary

Play video content Instagram / @victoriabeckham

David and Victoria Beckham had a blast from the past ... recreating their wedding a quarter century later by slipping into their same duds!

D&V did the unthinkable -- wearing what they wore so long ago, and truth be told ... the struggle was real for him.

The 49-year-old soccer legend sucked it in so he could show off his purple suit. It looks like some damage may have been done in the process ... seems to be a rip around the waist.

The 2 tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland way back in 1999. It cost more than a million bucks for the event, but good news ... when you amortize it over 25 years it's a lot cheaper.

Once they were fully fitted, they issued their decree -- "Yep, still got it!" They took a victory lap at their country compound and posed for the photog.

Victoria seemed to have an easy time with the redo -- the wedding dress went on effortlessly, as she visually bragged in front of a mirror.

Their 19-year-old son, Cruz, showed his pops what's up, by putting on the wedding suit with far less effort.