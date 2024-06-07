David Beckham Settles Lawsuit With Mark Wahlberg's Fitness Company

David Beckham's lawsuit against Mark Wahlberg's company is over ... with the two sides settling the issue -- and, it seems all good between them, 'cause Beck's still an investor.

The ex-soccer star's company DB Ventures Limited put out a statement about the resolution ... saying they were happy to have settled the breach of contract lawsuit, wishing the F45 team lots of future success.

F45's CEO, Tom Dowd, added his own two cents ... noting the company's been a vocal Beckham supporter for years -- and vice versa -- and, says they're happy they could come to a mutual agreement.

The biggest show of support between them though ... Beckham and co. are leaving their cash in the business -- staying on as investors despite the minor legal drama.

As we reported ... Beckham sued F45 back in 2022 for $10 mil -- although news of the suit only broke a couple months ago. He alleged the company duped him into signing on with offers of millions of dollars for fitness-focused social media promotion.

F45 -- which was also sued by former NFL star Terrell Owens for a similar alleged incident -- called the lawsuit fraudulent and tried to have a judge toss it ... but, no such luck.