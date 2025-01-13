FBI Agents Pay a Visit to Ben Affleck's Home While Investigating Drone Incident

The FBI checked in on Ben Affleck over the weekend and we got images of agents at the actor's L.A. home ... but he was not in any trouble with the law ... TMZ has learned.

FBI agents, along with L.A. County sheriff deputies, swooped down on the Brentwood neighborhood where Ben now lives after recently divorcing ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Check out photos, obtained by TMZ, which show 2 FBI agents standing outside the gate of Ben's house and 2 sheriff deputies walking away from it.

We're told law enforcement officers were in the area investigating an incident in which a private drone collided with a firefighting aircraft, damaging it. The "super scooper" aircraft was helping firefighters battle the wildfires that have so far claimed 24 lives and destroyed thousands of L.A. area homes.

It's unclear if FBI agents made contact with Ben ... but we've reached out to his reps for comment ... so far no word back.

However, our sources say Ben was not the target of the probe, so he has nothing to worry about on the legal side. Still, Ben's home is close to the border of the Pacific Palisades, which was hardest hit by the fires, so he still has safety concerns.

You may recall ... last week, when the fires erupted, Ben was photographed evacuating from his home and appearing shocked as he looked out at the flames from his car. He then drove to the house of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, who lives nearby with their 3 kids, to make sure they were ok.

On Saturday, Ben was pictured hugging his daughter Violet, who dropped by her dad's Brentwood home with Jennifer to see how he was doing.