Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Settle Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have settled their divorce, TMZ has learned, and in a month and a half they will officially call their marriage quits.

In a nutshell, each walks away with what they individually acquired during the marriage. The money Ben earned from his various movie projects is his, and the same goes for what J Lo earned during their 2-year marriage. Notably, Ben will keep his stake in his hugely successful production company, Artists Equity -- which he created in 2022 -- in which he partnered with Matt Damon.

Ben formed the company in November 2022, about 4 months after he married J Lo, and AE's since churned out hit movies like "Air," "Unstoppable," "The Instigators," "Small Things Like These" and "The Accountant 2."

As for J Lo ... she's keeping her own major projects ... during their marriage she worked on "Atlas," "This Is Me... Now," "The Mother," "Shotgun Wedding" and "Marry Me."

They also reached an agreement on the $61 million house they bought, but the terms are confidential. It's on the market, but so far, no takers.

TMZ broke the story, Ben and Jen did NOT have a prenup. Typically, that would mean they would put everything in a pot that they acquired during the marriage and divide it 50/50. But the settlement -- mediated by disso queen Laura Wasser -- is effectively like a prenup.

The settlement also reveals J Lo is dropping Affleck as a last name name and reverting to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

TMZ broke the story, J Lo filed for divorce from Ben back in August ... but now it looks like things are settled just 5 months later.