Jennifer Lopez's Ex Casper Smart's House Searched by Cops After Marijuana Tip

Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend Casper Smart had some unexpected visitors at his home two days before Christmas ... 'cause TMZ has learned cops showed up and searched the property.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops received a tip that Smart had a cannabis grow operation at his L.A. home. They obtained a search warrant and served it just before 9 AM on December 23. We're told Casper and a woman were home at the time.

While searching the property, our sources say officers found a small- to medium-size grow operation at the home.

Instead of taking Casper downtown, we're told officers cited and released him at the scene. We're told the case will now be sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to charge Smart.

As you know ... Casper and Jennifer Lopez dated on and off for five years beginning in 2011 after Lopez divorced Marc Anthony.

Lopez credited Smart with helping her heal from her divorce ... adding he was really there for her. The two split for good in 2016 ... and, reports came out after their breakup that Smart's infidelity caused it to end.