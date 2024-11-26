First Look at Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Filming New Netflix Movie 'RIP'

Here's Ben Affleck and Matt Damon filming scenes for their new movie coming to Netflix ... and the childhood friends look happy to be working together on set again.

Ben and Matt, who have known each other since elementary school in Massachusetts, are teaming up once again for a new crime thriller coming to the streaming giant ... shooting scenes Monday on location in a Los Angeles neighborhood for their latest collab, "RIP."

Check out the photos ... Ben is wearing a muscle shirt, jeans, Nikes and has a police badge dangling between an unzipped black jacket ... and he's sharing a laugh with his buddy Matt and director Joe Carnahan.

Matt's also in costume as law enforcement ... with a badge similar to Ben's plus a brown and yellow POLICE jacket that seems to match a muscle car on set.

Netflix says the movie is about a team of Miami cops who discover millions of cash in a derelict stash house, causing a strain on their partnership and their jobs. They're filming in L.A. but since it's set in Miami, the car on set has a Florida license plate.

Ben looks happy to be on a movie set here ... it's been a rough year for him with his divorce from Jennifer Lopez ... though Matt's had his back as always.

We saw Ben and Matt hanging with newly-minted Sexiest Man Alive John Krasinski earlier this month in New York ... and Ben directed a Stella beer commercial last month starring Matt and David Beckham ... but now they're both back in front of the cameras together.