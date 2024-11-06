Jennifer Lopez Wears White-Hot Dress to Premiere Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

... Not In This White-Hot Look At Premiere

Jennifer Lopez is living for her single era ... rocking a white-hot revenge dress to the UK premiere of her new movie.

Check it out ... the triple threat stepped out at London's Cineworld in Leicester Square for the premiere of her upcoming sports drama, "Unstoppable." J Lo was simply glowing as she posed for pictures in a body-hugging white turtleneck dress ... which accentuated her famous curves.

She rounded out her look with more all-white items ... choosing a fluffy coat, pumps, and a clutch as her accessories for the big night out.

While the actress is in the midst of a divorce from Ben Affleck, she proved to be in high spirits ... hugging and laughing with her costars, as well as the inspiration for the film, one-legged wrestling champion Anthony Robles.

Jennifer has made it clear she has no plans to lay low during her divorce ... having made several public appearances since news of her split broke back in August.

The superstar addressed her and Ben's breakup at the start of October, when she opened up in a profile for Interview Magazine about her "whole f***ing world explod[ing]."

At the time, Jennifer said she was focusing on herself, indicating she had no interest in dating at the moment.

She added ... "Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."