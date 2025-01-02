Jennifer Lopez Heats Up Aspen With Sexy New Bikini Picture

A little winter chill in Colorado? Not a chance -- Jennifer Lopez is cranking up the heat, proving she’s still got it with a sizzling hot snap.

Take a good ol' look for yourself -- Jennifer's serving up some serious sex kitten vibes, rocking a tiny black bikini with gold accents and topping it off with furry boots ... 'cause she's gotta keep some part of her body warm in that Aspen chill!

Jennifer's the queen of full glam, but this time she kept it a bit mysterious with a cowboy hat covering part of her face as she struck a swaggering pose.

As we’ve said, J Lo’s been living her best Aspen life, soaking up some chill vibes with her sister Lynda. She even hit up a bar just days before the New Year with her manager Benny Medina and Kevin Costner.