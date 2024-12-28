Jennifer Lopez Has a Blast With Friends at Aspen Bar, Including Kevin Costner

Jennifer Lopez let loose with friends at an Aspen bar Friday, breaking out some major dance moves while sipping some drinks.

The singer/actress showed up to the bar inside Kemo Sabe, located in Colorado's famous ski resort town Friday evening — and she was joined by her manager, Benny Medina, and a few gal pals, as well as Kevin Costner.

Check out photos, which capture J Lo in high spirits chatting and having cocktails with her buddies.

In the pics, J Lo can be seen with a huge smile on her face, puckering her lips, wearing a black cowboy hat and sticking out her tongue. At one point, Costner moseyed over to hang out J Lo and Co.

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

We also got video of J Lo busting some moves in front of everyone as dance music played in the background ... seemingly having a blast.

It's nice to see J Lo in such a good mood after she endured a pretty rough year. As we reported ... J Lo filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August and the two are now embroiled in a messy legal battle because they had no prenup.

With no prenup, everything the estranged couple received over their roughly 2-year marriage is community property, which means the assets acquired during the marriage are divided equally. Given all of their assets, the process of divvying them up fairly is complicated.