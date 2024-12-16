Jennifer Lopez Fans Shocked When Interviewer Makes Comment About Her Age

Play video content TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez fans were left stunned at the screening of her latest movie "Unstoppable" when an interviewer decided to bring up one of Hollywood's biggest taboos: age.

Check out the video -- J Lo was in L.A. Sunday with Variety’s Senior Awards Editor, Clayton Davis, who gushed about her 30 years in the biz, jokingly adding the 55-year-old was "getting up there" -- a comment which didn't land too well with some in the crowd.

You can hear someone off-camera gasp, "Did he just say that?" -- while others chuckled along, clearly not thinking it was a big deal.

Clayton's age comment wasn’t random, as Variety's J Lo Career Retrospective was all about celebrating her hard work from day one, leading up to her current project, "Unstoppable."

And J Lo evidently didn't take it personally herself, flipping the comment into a win, and using it as the perfect cue to thank her fans for being so good to her over the years.

Worth noting, Jen was probably prepped for Clayton’s style of questioning, especially since he’d already interviewed her for Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast last month. Also judging by how comfortable he seemed with her to talk about age, it’s clear they’d developed a solid rapport beforehand.

But the one takeaway? Age-related topics are still a bit of a hot-button issue. So, other interviewers, take note -- tread carefully when bringing it up next time!

