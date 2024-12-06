Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez & More Glow at IndieWire Honors 2024

The stars shone particularly bright in Los Angeles last night with Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson, among others, stepping out for a local awards show.

Check it out ... the notable names hit the town in the City of Angels Thursday night, where several of the starlets were honored at the 2024 IndieWire Honors. There was Lopez, who literally shimmered in a glittering metallic dress as she accepted one of the night's big honors.

Specifically, J Lo was given the Maverick Award for her work in her recent sports biopic, "Unstoppable," in which she plays the mother of Anthony Robles, a one-legged wrestling champion.

She called the prize "a beautiful thing to be recognized for" -- especially after the year she's had.

Of course, Jennifer wasn't the only big celeb in attendance, as Selena swung by the awards show to receive the Spotlight Award.

For the occasion, Selena donned a black blazer dress, which she paired with a pair of dark tights and leather pumps.

The former Disney Channel star has gotten serious buzz for her work in Netflix's "Emilia Perez" ... with the starlet teasing at the event that the movie is "just the beginning of what I feel I can do."

Pamela Anderson, Brenda Song, Gia Coppola, and others all made an appearance to celebrate the best independent works in the industry.