Jennifer Lopez Steps Out For Dinner in See-Through Top

Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez continued to make jaw-dropping style moments over the holiday weekend as she stepped out in a daring and sexy see-through top for a late-night dinner.

The singer/actress stunned as she effortlessly combined glamour and edge while exiting upscale Beverly Hills Italian restaurant, Cipriani on Saturday night.

Jennifer Lopez dinner Cipriani in Beverly Hills
Backgrid

J Lo paired a sheer top with a high-waisted brown skirt. To complete the chic look, she opted for matching brown boots and a handbag giving effortless elegance with a hint of boldness.

Jennifer Lopez's Lavish Life Launch Gallery

J Lo has kept her weekend schedule packed, embracing the holiday spirit in style. Just a day before, she was spotted on a Black Friday shopping spree in L.A.

