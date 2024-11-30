Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lopez Shops on Black Friday in L.A., Buys $80K Hermes Bag

Jennifer Lopez Forget Black Friday Deals ... I'm Buying An $80K Hermes Bag!!!

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off 80k Hermes Bag
Launch Gallery
black friday shoppin'! Launch Gallery
X17

Jennifer Lopez went shopping on Black Friday in L.A., but she wasn't searching for a cheap deal because she bought a super expensive Hermes bag.

The singer/actress rolled up in a Rolls Royce to the Hermes store on Rodeo Drive and jumped out in a white shirt, blue jeans, gray overcoat, and sunglasses.

112924_jennifer_lopez-kal
shop till you drop
X17online.com

Check out footage, obtained by TMZ, which shows J Lo strolling toward the fancy shop with her Birkin bag in hand.

Our sources say once J Lo stepped inside she purchased a blue Kelly Hermes crocodile limited edition bag for about $80,000.

jennifer lopez hermes bag black friday
X17

We're told she then left the store and got back into her luxury car, which drove away.

Meanwhile, J Lo was photographed the day before Thanksgiving with a totally different handbag while going out to eat with a friend in L.A. Seems like she's well-stocked with this accessory.

jennifer lopez lunch bag
Backgrid

And as usual, J Lo also looked amazing in her sexy outfit ... as if that even needs mentioning.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Together -- Bennifer Through The Years!
Launch Gallery
BENNIFER Launch Gallery
Getty

Clearly, her divorce from Ben Affleck isn't having a negative impact on her appearance.