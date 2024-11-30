Jennifer Lopez Shops on Black Friday in L.A., Buys $80K Hermes Bag

Jennifer Lopez went shopping on Black Friday in L.A., but she wasn't searching for a cheap deal because she bought a super expensive Hermes bag.

The singer/actress rolled up in a Rolls Royce to the Hermes store on Rodeo Drive and jumped out in a white shirt, blue jeans, gray overcoat, and sunglasses.

Check out footage, obtained by TMZ, which shows J Lo strolling toward the fancy shop with her Birkin bag in hand.

Our sources say once J Lo stepped inside she purchased a blue Kelly Hermes crocodile limited edition bag for about $80,000.

We're told she then left the store and got back into her luxury car, which drove away.

Meanwhile, J Lo was photographed the day before Thanksgiving with a totally different handbag while going out to eat with a friend in L.A. Seems like she's well-stocked with this accessory.

And as usual, J Lo also looked amazing in her sexy outfit ... as if that even needs mentioning.