Jennifer Lopez Shops on Black Friday in L.A., Buys $80K Hermes Bag
Jennifer Lopez went shopping on Black Friday in L.A., but she wasn't searching for a cheap deal because she bought a super expensive Hermes bag.
The singer/actress rolled up in a Rolls Royce to the Hermes store on Rodeo Drive and jumped out in a white shirt, blue jeans, gray overcoat, and sunglasses.
Check out footage, obtained by TMZ, which shows J Lo strolling toward the fancy shop with her Birkin bag in hand.
Our sources say once J Lo stepped inside she purchased a blue Kelly Hermes crocodile limited edition bag for about $80,000.
We're told she then left the store and got back into her luxury car, which drove away.
Meanwhile, J Lo was photographed the day before Thanksgiving with a totally different handbag while going out to eat with a friend in L.A. Seems like she's well-stocked with this accessory.
And as usual, J Lo also looked amazing in her sexy outfit ... as if that even needs mentioning.
Clearly, her divorce from Ben Affleck isn't having a negative impact on her appearance.