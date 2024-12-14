Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Attend Same School Play

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are keeping things amicable this holiday season ... supporting their unique blended family at their kids' play.

The stars attended a play Friday night in which Affleck and Garner's child Fin and Jennifer Lopez's kid Emme were both performing in.

Check out the pics ... Affleck pulled up in a classy black suit while Lopez wore a heavy white coat with a chic red blouse underneath it.

Garner, meanwhile, showed off her fashionable mom style ... complete with jeans and an athletic black jacket.

It's unclear if the three adults interacted ... but eyewitnesses say Ben had a quick chat with Emme before leaving the venue -- so, it seems there's a good relationship between the parents and kids at least.

As we've told you ... Ben has two pretty different relationships with his ex Jennifers. While he successfully co-parents his three kids with Garner -- even serving food at a homeless shelter together on Thanksgiving -- he's not as tight with Lopez who he's in the process of divorcing.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Worth noting ... it's not the first time the three have been spotted at the same event -- as you know, their kids go to the same school, and they're very involved celeb parents.

However, there aren't many pics of Affleck and Lopez interacting ... whereas he's usually seen hanging around with Garner.

Play video content TMZ.com

Affleck and Lopez don't have a prenup ... so, this divorce could get messy -- but, it looks like they're still doing their best to keep each other's kids in their lives.