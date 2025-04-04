Onijah Robinson Back In NYC After Viral Trip To Pakistan, Says She's Married

Play video content TMZ.com

Onijah Robinson is back in New York City after going viral in Pakistan ... and she says she married her online boyfriend after all -- despite being accused of catfishing him.

We got Onijah outside Brooklyn Chop House Steakhouse and our photog asked her about her viral trip to Pakistan and Dubai.

This #OnijahAndrewRobinson story is funny as hell! No 1 ever thought we'd hear the story of an 🇺🇸 woman ✈️ to 🇵🇰 for love, then start dishing out instructions to the govt when it didn't go as planned 🤣🤣 On a serious note, she's great for 🇵🇰 PR!pic.twitter.com/YobIfCo7y6 — 🦕 TY🎱🎱➀➂™ 🗿✖🐦 (SNOOZE) (@PSpiritmonster) February 5, 2025 @PSpiritmonster

Onijah got famous on the internet this year after going to Pakistan to marry a 19-year-old man she met online. She reportedly catfished him by using a filter in video chats to look like a white woman with blonde hair and he refused to marry her, resulting in her demanding money from the Pakistani government.

The guys name is Nidal Ahmed Memon and Onijah says they ended up getting married after all ... though she says he's still back in Pakistan and she's not sure when she will return.

As for her demands for money and land, Onijah says she was about to start being paid $100,000 a week ... but she left the country before cashing in. 🤔

Onijah is also clearing up rumors about legal issues in Dubai ... she says she was never in jail there and just hit a snafu on her way back to the Big Apple.