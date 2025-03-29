Mr. Beast Joins Viral Influencer with Wild Morning Routine For Workout

Play video content Instagram/ @ashtonhallofficial

Mr. Beast is trying a new morning workout ... lifting weights with Ashton Hall, the influencer who went viral for his crazy daily routine -- and, it looks like the real beast in the gym ain't the one with it in his name.

The YouTuber joined Hall to sample some of his insane morning routine ... including dunking his head in a bowl of ice water with lemon wedges dropped in.

Mr. Beast and Hall then get into the nitty-gritty of the workout ... lifting weights and running on side-by-side incline treadmills together.

Check out the video ... Ashton's powering through his side of the workout -- while Mr. Beast is admittedly struggling to keep up.

The clip ends with the pair chucking up shots at a basketball hoop ... with far less success than their workout earlier.

ICYMI ... Ashton's getting a lot of attention online right now for a video he posted earlier this week depicting his morning routine -- which involves getting up at the crack of dawn, soaking his face in Saratoga ice water, journaling, hitting the gym and going for a swim and jumping into the pool.

Rather than admiration, it's started a bunch of parodies online ... and many are now thinking it might be a joke -- or an ad for the water company that appears throughout the clip.