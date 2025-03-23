Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Viral Georgia Sorority Girl Lily Stewart Arrested Again

lily stewart Georgia Sorority student arrested again!!!

Published
LILY STEWART mug shot

The University of Georgia student whose mug shot went viral last week has been arrested again ... TMZ has learned.

Lily Stewart

According to police records, obtained by TMZ, Lily Stewart was busted by cops in Georgia early Sunday. According to records, the 20-year-old college student was picked up by cops on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling.

Both are misdemeanor charges. Lily is still in jail and her bail is set at $4,000.

lily stewart mug shot Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County Sheriff's Office

Earlier this month, she was arrested and booked on a speeding in excess of maximum limits charge, a misdemeanor. Her attorney Stephen Morris told us he got the speeding charge against Lily dropped. Morris says he informed the prosecutor that Lily was being targeted by online trolls who made a slew of vile comments after her mug shot went viral.

031925_lily_stewart_arrest_kal
WHAT WENT DOWN
TMZ.com

We spoke to the bombshell last week and she told us since her mug shot went viral she's getting hundreds of direct messages from guys ranging from corny younger guys to old, creepy men. Lily claims some guys even offered to pay her bail during her last arrest.

031925_lily_stewart_kal
LILY'S BEST VIDS
TikTok/@lilyfstewart

We've reached out to cops and Lily's attorney for more information ... so far, no word back.

