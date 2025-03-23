Viral Georgia Sorority Girl Lily Stewart Arrested Again

The University of Georgia student whose mug shot went viral last week has been arrested again ... TMZ has learned.

According to police records, obtained by TMZ, Lily Stewart was busted by cops in Georgia early Sunday. According to records, the 20-year-old college student was picked up by cops on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling.

Both are misdemeanor charges. Lily is still in jail and her bail is set at $4,000.

Earlier this month, she was arrested and booked on a speeding in excess of maximum limits charge, a misdemeanor. Her attorney Stephen Morris told us he got the speeding charge against Lily dropped. Morris says he informed the prosecutor that Lily was being targeted by online trolls who made a slew of vile comments after her mug shot went viral.

We spoke to the bombshell last week and she told us since her mug shot went viral she's getting hundreds of direct messages from guys ranging from corny younger guys to old, creepy men. Lily claims some guys even offered to pay her bail during her last arrest.

