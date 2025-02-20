Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Ugly Betty' Actor Eric Mabius Arrested for Battery

Published
eric mabius mug shot

Eric Mabius -- a veteran television actor -- has been arrested in Florida for battery ... TMZ has learned.

The star was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center just before 6 AM.

Eric Mabius ugly betty
Alamy

He was booked on two charges ... battery and resisting an officer without violence. They are both misdemeanor charges. He's not smiling in his mug shot -- and, it appears he may have a cut by his right eye.

Mabius rose to fame in the mid to late 1990s ... appearing on shows like "Chicago Hope," "Party of Five" and "Get Real." He had a recurring role as Tim Haspel on "The L Word."

Eric's big break came on "Ugly Betty," where he played Daniel Meade -- editor of "Mode," the prestigious fashion magazine America Ferrera's Betty works at -- in 85 episodes of the show.

His other credits include ... "The O.C.," "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," "Blue Bloods," "Franklin & Bash," "Chicago Fire," "Outcasts" and more.

We've reached out to cops and Mabius' team ... so far, no word back.

Story Developing ...

