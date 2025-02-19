'Survivor' Contestant Brandon Hantz Arrested for Racketeering, Arson

Brandon Hantz -- a veteran of the "Survivor" universe -- has been arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy and arson ... while several of his alleged associates are facing murder charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas unsealed a 22-count indictment Wednesday charging Hantz and 13 others with a variety of crimes ... alleging they're all members or associates of the Bandidos motorcycle gang in the state.

According to prosecutors, the Bandidos are engaged in a turf war with a rival gang -- B*EAST ... and, the Bandidos allegedly put out a "smash on site" order against their rival, which means members are instructed to assault and even murder members of B*EAST.

Hantz -- who the DOJ says goes by the nicknames "Loco" and "Gun Drop" -- is not accused of assault or murder ... but, he is facing two charges -- racketeering conspiracy and arson. He faces up to 20 years for each charge.

A federal law enforcement source confirmed to TMZ ... the former "Survivor" contestant was charged in connection with the indictment. A family member said Hantz's home was raided by the FBI today, even though he left the Bandidos last year.

Brandon appeared on "Survivor: South Pacific" and "Survivor: Caramoan" ... with his most memorable moment coming in 'Caramoan' when he and fellow contestant Phillip Sheppard got into an altercation that ended with Hantz dumping out all of his tribe's food reserves.

If the last name sounds familiar ... it's 'cause Brandon's uncle is Russell Hantz -- one of the most infamous villains in "Survivor" history.