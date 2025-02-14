Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Luigi Mangione Breaks Silence With New Website

Luigi Mangione Thanks Everyone For Your Support, It's Overwhelming

Luigi Mangione is making his first public comments since being arrested and charged in the Brian Thompson murder case ... and he's taking a page from Justin Baldoni's playbook.

Luigi released a statement Friday on a new website dedicated to his defense.

Mangione says, "I am overwhelmed by -- and grateful for -- everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe."

He continues ... "While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."

Luigi is locked up at MDC Brooklyn -- the notorious NYC jail that's also currently housing Diddy -- as he awaits trial in his murder case.

Mangioni's legal team says they created the website "due to the extraordinary volume of inquiries and outpouring of support."

His camp says the goal here is to "provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation. The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him."

The website includes tabs for case updates, attorney bios, statements, FAQs, donations and contact information.

Baldoni's using a similar strategy in his legal war against Blake Lively ... releasing information about their case on his own website.

