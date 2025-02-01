Justin Baldoni Breaks Down Blake Lively Case With New Website

Justin Baldoni is pulling out all the stops in his war with Blake Lively ... because he's got a new tool designed to present JB's side of the story.

The "It Ends With Us" star just published a new website dedicated to the Blake case ... and he's defending himself against Blake's allegation he sexually harassed her when they were making the movie.

The website currently has two links on it ... one to the amended complaint filed by Justin Baldoni and his studio against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds -- and the other showing a timeline of relevant events in the case.

We already shared the amended complaint with you ... highlighted by Justin's team claiming the metadata of the New York Times' article posted in December shows they had been colluding with Blake and Ryan for months.

Attorney Bryan Freedman is repping Justin in the case and his legal team tells us the website will chronologically trace the facts from beginning to end ... starting when Justin acquired rights to the film.

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin, we're told, wants to get all the facts out there for people to see and form their own opinions ... and they will have a lot to pour over.

The website features email and text messages between Justin and Blake, plus communications between Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios and other cast members.

Play video content Courtesy of Bryan Freedman

Justin has released raw footage from "It Ends With Us" ... including unedited shots and behind-the-scenes clips ... and, he may have more which he hopes will exonerate him against her sexual harassment claims.

Baldoni's suing Blake and her publicist, as well as the New York Times ... and now interested fans have a one-stop shop to read their legal filings -- though other legal docs from the saga aren't available yet.

We're told Justin's motivation here is simple ... refuting Blake's claims. His team's not making money on the site, we’re told -- but, it's a page for fans to access all the legal documents that are already public.

Play video content TMZ.com

Our sources say Justin is interested in transparency -- something his attorney has promised from the beginning ... because they say they have nothing to hide.