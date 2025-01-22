Justin Baldoni Was Once Sued by His Current Lawyer for Allegedly Stealing Script

Justin Baldoni's clearly put his differences with his lawyer aside ... 'cause the attorney who now represents him in his lawsuit against Blake Lively once represented a man who sued Baldoni for allegedly ripping off a script his client wrote.

Bryan Freedman -- the man whose law firm is representing Baldoni in his legal battle with Blake Lively -- filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man named Travis Flores back in 2021, claiming Flores wrote a script for a movie called "Three Feet Distance" based on his own life.

The lawsuit claims Flores was working with Baldoni on a different project when, unbeknownst to him, Justin got ahold of his script.

Flores claims Baldoni then made his movie "Five Feet Apart" based on his script ... essentially stealing Flores' idea.

Flores -- with Freedman's help -- sued Baldoni and other parties for copyright infringement and breach of contract. The case has reportedly been settled, and Flores passed away last year.

Well, Freedman has obviously gone from legal adversary to staunch supporter of Baldoni ... advocating for his client in multiple hundred-million-dollar lawsuits -- one against Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds and the other against The New York Times.

It's not unheard of for Hollywood lawyers to sue one person and then later represent them ... but, it will certainly raise some eyebrows among those who have watched Freedman regularly fire off at Lively, publicist Leslie Sloane, and others.

Play video content TMZ.com

Lively and her lawyers asked a judge to stop Freedman from making comments and leaking evidence related to the "It Ends With Us" litigation ... claiming his public comments could prejudice a jury.